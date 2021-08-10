Jason Isbell has revealed he and the 400 Unit will require audiences to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test if they want to attend shows for their upcoming tour.

“If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play,” Isbell added in a tweet.

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

“I’m all for freedom, but if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all. It’s probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty,” he continued in an interview on MSNBC.

Isbell is just one of many artists and touring companies that have announced they will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend shows.

Earlier this year, the Foo Fighters performed at Madison Square Garden in what was the first major concert in New York since the pandemic began, with all tickets requiring a vaccination passport in order to purchase.

Prior to the gig, Grohl also performed a small show in Agoura Hills, California where fans hoping to attend had to show proof of vaccination in order to pick up their non-transferable tickets.

The move towards vaccine passports has ruffled the feathers of the anti-vax brigade, with criticism coming from a number of artists, including John Joseph of the hardcore punk outfit Cro-Mags, Eric Clapton, and punk band Madball.

Discussing the topic of live gigs requiring a vaccine passport in order to attend, Cro-Mag’s Joseph made no secret of his disdain for such a move.

“I forget what the dude’s name is — he’s in some big fucking band — he’s, like, ‘I’m not playing any vaccinated-only shows,” the singer began.

“He was in a big English band; I forget what the name of ’em is.

“[Then] you’ve got motherfuckers like Dave Grohl who used to play drums for [1980s Washington, D.C. hardcore punk band] Scream and open up for the Cro-Mags, now he’s with the Flu Pfizers, the Flu Fighters, and it’s, like, ‘We’re playing vaccinated-only shows.’

“What kind of bullshit is that? What kind of fucking bullshit are you fucking dealing with in your fucking head that you would play a vaccinated-only fucking show?”

Check out Jason Isbell on Tiny Desk: