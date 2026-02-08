Jason Momoa has shown off his metal music knowledge.

The Hollywood actor and well-known heavy music fan appeared in the YouTube short video series Track Star* (as per Metal Injection), where he was asked a series of trivia questions.

Putting on headphones, Momoa was asked by the host to guess the songs that played.

During the quiz, he discussed his love for Metallica, Black Sabbath, and more.

“I actually found Sabbath through Metallica,” he said, adding that he “grew up with a single mother who raised [him] on Motown, so it was definitely all Motown and blues and jazz…”

“I found funk like Primus and Red Hot Chili Peppers and that kind of stuff through skateboarding and then Metallica; just like when you see MTV… seeing [the music video for] ‘One’, the first metal video — I think it was one of the first metal videos — it blew my mind. And then through Metallica [I discovered Black Sabbath],” he said.

Check out Momoa’s appearance in the video series below.

The Game of Thrones star is one of metal and rock’s most famous fans.

He made headlines last year when he was spotted moshing during Black Sabbath’s farewell charity concert in Birmingham, England.

Footage from Back to the Beginning, held at Villa Park, showed Momoa making his way through the crowd during Pantera’s set. Later, he was filmed on the event’s livestream smiling ear-to-ear as he bounced around in the mosh pit.

At one point, fans around Momoa attempted to lift him up so he could crowd surf. They briefly succeeded before security stepped in to rein things back.

Pantera were one of several heavy-hitting acts to perform at the event, which was billed as Black Sabbath’s final performance. The night also featured Slayer, Gojira, Alice in Chains and more, with Tom Morello serving as musical director.