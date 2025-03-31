K-pop star Jay Park is bringing his world tour Down Under.

It’s the rapper and singer-songwriter’s first global trek in six years, promising plenty of “serenades and body rolls”.

The Australia and New Zealand leg kicks off on Tuesday, August 19th, at ICC Sydney Theatre, followed by Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Thursday, August 21st, and wrapping up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday, August 24th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4, at 11am (local time). For tickets and more information, head to livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

Since his 2008 debut, Park has cemented himself as a K-pop powerhouse. His discography includes hits like“All I Wanna Do”, featuring Hoody and Loco, which has racked up over 200 million streams worldwide, “MOMMAE”, featuring Ugly Duck, and “GANADARA”, featuring IU, which topped the Spotify Korea chart in 2024. His latest single, “Taxi Blurr” from his 2024 album The One You Wanted features NATTY of KISS OF LIFE.

In the US, he made history as the first Asian artist signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. In South Korea, he ranks among the top 1% of streaming artists. Beyond his own music, Park has played a key role in shaping Korean hip-hop, helping push the genre into the mainstream through his globally successful catalog and the influential K-hip-hop labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, which he founded in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Beyond music, Park has made an impact. He was honoured with the Game Changer Award by the Smithsonian at its Celebration of Asian Pacific Americans in 2019. In 2023, he made waves in fashion as a Gucci Global Ambassador.

