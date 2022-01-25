Korean hip-hop behemoth Jay Park has assured fans that he’s retiring just yet, weeks after stepping down as CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

Weeks after stepping down as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, Korean-American hip-hop behemoth Jay Park has assured fans that he’s not done making music yet.

During a regular #AskJayPark session – where he invites questions from fans – a fan told him they were ‘sad’ to see him go, to which Park replied (sic): “not retiring yet. in the last two years I think I did like 80 fts but only put out like 7 songs under my name lol.

not retiring yet. in the last two years I think I did like 80 fts but only put out like 7 songs under my name lol. I owe myself and my fans at least 1-2 more good albums. I'm just to much of a man of the ppl's sometimes I put my own career on hold. this year gon be crazy. trust https://t.co/E56Fimepst — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) January 24, 2022

“I owe myself and my fans at least 1-2 more good albums. I’m just to (sic) much of a man of the ppl’s sometimes I put my own career on hold. this year gon be crazy. trust.” he said.

On December 31st, Park – who’s seen as a major influence in the global domination of Korean hip-hop – announced that he would be stepping down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR Music, both boasting an impressive roster of talents.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I got your back 도장이 지워져도” ❤️🙏 Jay Park as Aomg CEO 2013-2021 as H1ghr Ceo 2017-2021 love you all 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/6wyo9rHTEN — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) December 31, 2021

“After a lot of thought and taking time to organize my emotions I’ve decided to step down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. I know this may be shocking to a lot of people but I will remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew.” he said in a statement at the time.

Park also thanked his fans and the artists on the AOMG roster, saying: “I don’t take it for granted for one second and it will always be near and dear to my heart. Im not perfect but I’ve always tried my best and I will continue to try my best. I love you all.”

A day before releasing the statement, Park had also tweeted out a cryptic message: “If i ever retire or disappear make sure to miss me.”

Check out ‘To Life’ by Jay Park: