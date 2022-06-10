Jay-Z has joined forces with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey for The Bitcoin Academy, a new financial literary program.

As per Billboard, it’s being set up for residents of the Marcy Houses project in Brooklyn, New York, where Jay-Z was famously born and raised.

The program promises “to provide education and empower the community with knowledge” of all things cryptocurrency. Attendees will also be taught how to avoid scams, which is a crucial, crucial thing when it comes to crypto – just ask Gunna. All of the project’s residents will be given access to The Bitcoin Academy for free, with tentative plans to roll it out to other U.S. neighbourhoods in the future.

The program is being funded through Hov’s Shawn Carter Foundation and Dorsey’s company Block in collaboration with Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire. The Bitcoin Academy is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22nd, with both online and in-person courses being offered two times a week for 12 weeks.

Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, who is the president of the Shawn Carter Foundation, shared a statement about the initiative. “We truly appreciate the partnership with Block and Jack Dorsey to bring financial, specifically bitcoin education to the Marcy residents, where I spent many years raising my family,” she said. “Everyone should be empowered to make informed financial decisions in order to take care of themselves and their families.”

Maybe Sir Anthony Hopkins can move into the Marcy Projects and receive some handy cryptocurrency lessons. The legendary actor stated his ambition to enter the NFT game on Twitter yesterday, asking NFT experts Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon, and Reese Witherspoon for their help. He also changed his Twitter account to ‘AHopkins.eth’, emphasising his newfound ambition passion.

You can sign up for The Bitcoin Academy here.

