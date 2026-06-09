Jay-Z isn’t done with touring just yet.

As per Rolling Stone, Roc Nation this week announced that the rap legend will perform further headline concerts, titled ‘Jay-Z30’, in Paris and Los Angeles.

Jay-Z will play Paris’s Stade de France on Thursday, September 10th, followed by an appearance at LA’s SoFi Stadium on Friday, October 23rd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12th at 10am local time here.

The upcoming shows will follow Jay-Z’s recent memorable performance at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic, which he headlined back in May.

He turned his Roots Picnic set into a mini Roc-A-Fella Records reunion, bringing out the likes of Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Chris, and other former collaborators to perform classic cuts from their respective catalogues.

What really made headlines around the world, though, was Jay-Z’s freestyle diss, in which he responded to previous jabs from multiple alleged targets, including big names like Drake, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj.

On Kanye, aka Ye, Jay-Z seemingly alluded to derogatory comments his fellow rapper once made about his children with Beyoncé.

“You ever heard of wonder-kin? My children are some of them,” Jay-Z rapped, “Have you n—-s have no shame? You trying to get under skin? I’ll really get under skin.”

Interestingly, Jay-Z’s set included tracks from his and Kanye’s collaborative album Watch the Throne, despite his retaliatory diss.

Paris and LA aren’t Jay-Z’s only remaining shows of the year.

He’ll also perform three shows at New York City’s Yankee Stadium next month, across the weekend of July 10th-12th. After Roc Nation initially announced just two shows, a third date was added due to overwhelming demand.

It’s a milestone year for Jay-Z, with his iconic debut album, Reasonable Doubt, turning 30 on June 25th, explaining his tour shows. His sixth album, The Blueprint, is also set to celebrate its landmark 25th anniversary on September 11th.