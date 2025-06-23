Beyoncé welcomed her husband Jay-Z to the stage during the third and final night of her Paris concerts at Stade de France on Sunday, marking a significant moment in her ongoing Cowboy Carter tour.

The appearance was the first time since December 2018 that the power couple has performed together on stage. Jay-Z joined Beyoncé for their iconic hit “Crazy in Love”, delivering his verse to the delight of the packed stadium.

Not content with just one song, Jay-Z extended his guest appearance with a solo performance of the Watch the Throne single “Ni**as in Paris” – an especially fitting choice given the location. Footage captured by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles showed Cardi B and Kelly Rowland enthusiastically rapping along from the VIP section.

the carters perform ‘crazy in love’ x ‘n***** in paris’ at the cowboy carter tour in paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/GTUa3j1q5G — BEY-Z (@beyzhive) June 22, 2025

During his performance, Jay-Z made a notable lyric change to the track. The original line which referenced Kanye West (“Bitch, behave/Just might let you meet Ye”) was altered to “Bitch, behave/I just might let you meet Bey” – a modification that seemed perfectly suited for the occasion while diplomatically sidestepping any association with Ye’s recent controversies.

JAYZ changing the lyrics to “i just might let u meet bey” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VvFb4Zh9iM — ცɛα ⁴⁴⁴ (@HoviNation) June 22, 2025

After Jay-Z left the stage, Beyoncé continued the Paris-themed celebrations with a mashup of “Drunk in Love” and “Partition”, marking the debut performances of both songs on the Cowboy Carter tour.

The Paris concerts have been particularly special for fans, with the first night featuring a surprise appearance from Miley Cyrus for the debut live performance of their Cowboy Carter collaboration “II Most Wanted”.

The tour has been a family affair from its April commencement. Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy has been regularly appearing with the dancer ensemble in an official capacity, while her younger daughter Rumi has joined for touching moments during performances of “Protector”. Jay-Z’s appearance completed the Carter family presence on the tour.

The tour continues with two hometown shows at Houston’s NRG Stadium this coming weekend, where fans will be eager to see if more surprises are in store.