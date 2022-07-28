American rapper JayDaYoungan has been confirmed dead after being shot in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

The rapper’s father Kenyatta Scott Sr. was also shot but is reportedly in a stable condition. Chief of police for the Bogalusa Police Department Kendall Bullen released a statement about JayDaYoungan’s (real name Javorius Scott) passing in a Facebook post.

“We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr,” Bogalusa PD wrote. “We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

The crime was originally reported as a double shooting in a Facebook press release statement on Thursday morning (Australian time) but the victims weren’t named.

“On Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at 5:50 pm the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue,” the department wrote in their initial statement. “Officers responded and found that one victim had been transported by POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to OLA ER. Their condition cannot be released at this time.”

It continued, “While working a chaotic scene at the hospital, and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7:00 pm. In that case a vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting. The occupants were not hit. Detectives are also actively working that crime scene. This is a very fluid situation and the information we can release is limited at this time. Our Officers are working diligently to identify the subjects responsible for these crimes. We have several outside agencies assisting at this time.”

JayDaYoungan has been a prominent rapper since 2017 and his song ‘Elimination’, which has over 19 million streams on Spotify made him a household name in the hip hop community. He has since had great success with other tracks including ‘Opps’ and ’23 Island’ and released his most recent EP, All Is Well, in March.

