Australian rockers Jebediah have announced a national tour to celebrate 30 years together.

The ‘THIRTY ODYEARS Tour’, presented by Double J, will kick off on Thursday 16 October in Adelaide, before heading to Hobart, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra, wrapping up with two hometown shows in Perth on Friday 31 October and Saturday 21 November. Tickets are on sale now.

“It feels surprisingly not that old, despite the fact we are all well into our middle ages now,” shares lead singer Kevin Mitchell. “Being in this band is like stepping in and out of a time capsule. It doesn’t matter how many years go by, every time we are on stage, or in the studio, or rehearsal room or just hanging out together, it’s somehow 1995 again, you know? Obviously, our lives have changed immensely but when you are around lifelong friends I think there is a part of you that stays the age of your youth. You still relate to each other the same way you did as teenagers. I’m sure anyone who catches up with old school friends would have experienced this a bit. So that’s how it feels. It’s not always easy but it’s also a gift.”

To mark the milestone, Jebediah will also reissue some of their most iconic albums on vinyl, including The Murmur Years via Sony Music, alongside special editions and first-time vinyl pressings.

“The new vinyl releases will have awesome new artwork and some of them will be getting their very first vinyl release ever, so that’s exciting,” reveals Mitchell. “I’m also really excited about the digital re-releases as we have found lots of old demo recordings that no one has ever heard before and B-sides that have never been digitally released so they are going to be really cool collections of material that hopefully long-time fans will enjoy. That is one of the redeeming features of digital music and streaming and stuff, is that it is very easy to put that kind of stuff out for people to hear. It’s really for us and the hard-core fans to enjoy, a place for all this archival stuff to sit publicly.”

Formed in 1995, Jebediah mark three decades together with zero lineup changes and six studio albums. Over the years, they’ve earned multiple ARIA Award nominations, several Western Australian Music Industry Awards, and toured with acts like The Smashing Pumpkins, Powderfinger, You Am I and Jimmy Eat World.

With eight headline shows lined up, fans can expect all the favourites plus a few surprises.

“We’ve been playing a lot of festival sets where we wheel out all the hits, so to speak,” shares Mitchell, “so it’s time for us to curate a set of songs that aren’t just a parade of singles. So hopefully the set will be different to anything we’ve done before and be more of a deeper cross section of our history that represents a bit of everything.”

Jebediah also tease that “there might be a Jebediah documentary released soon.”

Jebediah Australia Tour

Presented by Double J

Tickets available from jebediah.ffm.to/thirtyodyears

Thursday, October 16th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 17th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, October 18th

The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, October 23rd

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 24th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 25th

The Baso, Canberra, ACT

Friday, October 31st

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Saturday, November 1st

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA