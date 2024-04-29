Can you believe it’s been 13 long years since Jebediah released an album?

The beloved Australian alternative rockers returned with their sixth album, OIKS, earlier this month, proving that time hasn’t dulled their talent for authentic rock ‘n’ roll.

The band’s journey to OIKS, however, was far from straightforward. Hindered by the pandemic with members stuck in different states, the album’s creation stretched over several years. Despite these challenges, the band chose not to rush the process, focusing instead on maintaining the authenticity and quality of their work.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, lead vocalist Kevin Mitchell explained that the band opted for a more experimental and spontaneous creation process, a significant shift from their previous, more structured recordings.

“I said, ‘Let’s just book the studio for five days and we’ll set up all out stuff and we’ll go in at night and we’ll just jam and record everything we do, then the next day we’ll come into the studio in the afternoon, and we’ll go through everything we recorded the night before. We’ll delete the shit, keep all the good stuff and see if we can somehow craft songs out of the good stuff,’” Mitchell said.

“We did that for about three days or whatever and we came up with ideas for probably 20-odd songs, and a lot of those were just little fragments, but it was enough to get us started.”

Despite their success in Australia over several decades, Jebediah have never managed to make it in the US, something that’s troubled many excellent bands from these shores.

Mitchell told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that he suspected Jebediah’s distinctly Australian essence, which resonates so well locally, might not translate as effectively overseas.

“I think the realisation that I’ve come to is that maybe Jebediah was something that maybe only Australians could relate to or get; I think it was a time and place thing,” he pondered. “I felt like, particularly with America, that it never properly translated that as a band we represented a very particular sort of Australian suburban teenage kind of life or experience that just didn’t seem to translate to other countries and America.”

Mitchell continued: “When I think about the ‘90s, Silverchair were massive in America, and Daniel Johns has got a very universal voice… I mean, these days it’s all different. I think because so many Australian bands have got international audiences now, it’s a lot more celebrated than it used to be and young artists now are really leaning into their accents more than they ever used to be — people like Courtney Barnett, Stella Donnelly, The Chats, and Dune Rats.”

Jebediah are hitting the road to celebrate their new album around Australia, touring between July and September supported by Magic Dirt (see full details below).

Jebediah’s OIKS is out now via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

Jebediah 2024 Australian Tour

Supported by Magic Dirt

Tickets on sale now via jebediah.net

Thursday, July 4th

Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland Sands, QLD

Friday, July 5th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, July 6th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, July 7th

Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD

Thursday, July 11th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, July 12th

Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, July 13th

The Carine, Duncraig, WA

Thursday, July 18th

Label, Brookvale

Friday, July 19th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 20th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, August 2nd

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, August 3rd

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

Sunday, August 4th

Haba, Rye, VIC

Thursday, August 22nd

UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, August 23rd

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Saturday, August 24th

The Baso, Canberra, ACT

Friday, August 30th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Sunday, September 1st

Mayberry, Darwin, NT

Thursday, September 5th

Du Cane, Launceston, TAS

Friday, September 6th

Forth Pub, Forth, TAS

Sunday, September 7th

Goods Shed, Hobart, TAS

Friday, September 20th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC