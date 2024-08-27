Punk legend Jeff Rosenstock has announced his first Australian tour in seven years.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, November 7th, at Liberty Hall in Sydney, followed by Princess Theatre in Brisbane on November 8th. On November 9th, Rosenstock will play Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne, then Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide on November 10th, wrapping up at The Rechabite in Perth on November 12th.

Ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday, August 28th, at 2pm (local time) with general on-sale beginning Thursday, August 29th, at 2pm (local time). Tickets are available via handsometours.com

Rosenstock will be touring in support of HELLMODE, his fifth studio album, released in 2023. Recorded with longtime and Grammy-nominated collaborator Jack Shirley, the album was created at the legendary EastWest Studios in Hollywood.

“To me, the album feels like the chaos of being alive right now,” Rosenstock said of HELLMODE. “We’re experiencing all these things at the same time that trigger our senses, and emotions that make us feel terrible. We’re just feeling way too much all at once!”

Pitchfork noted, “It’s the prettiest album he’s ever made, but it still gets you riled up.

“Although HELLMODE is more polished than his previous solo albums, Rosenstock is still the same ripped jorts-wearing workaholic laughing his way through the stress.”

HELLMODE follows the dissolution of Rosenstock’s beloved cult projects Bomb the Music Industry! and The Arrogant Sons of Bitches. In addition to his rapidly expanding catalog, which includes a live record, a ska reimagining of his 2020 album NO DREAM, and various stray songs and loose singles, Rosenstock has also found time to score the Emmy-nominated animated series Craig of the Creek.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK 2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Presented by Handsome Tours

Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 28th at 2pm local time

General on-sale starts on Thursday, August 29th at 2pm local time

Tickets on sale via handsometours.com

Thursday, November 7th

Liberty Hall, Sydney (AA)

Friday, November 8th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane (AA)

Saturday, November 9th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne (18+)

Sunday, November 10th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide (18+)

Tuesday, November 12th

The Rechabite, Perth (18+)