JEFF The Brotherhood is returning to Australia for Splendour in the Grass later this month and will be performing headline shows in Melbourne, Torquay, Sydney and Wollongong.

The Nashville garage rockers had huge success with their single ‘Garbage Man’ which was released last year and followed on from their 2018 album Magick Songs.

JEFF The Brotherhood is made up of brothers Jake and Jamin Orrall, and started in a basement in Nashville, TN in 2002. They quickly gained traction – and fans – thanks to their combination of deconstructed garage and psych-rock sound.

To celebrate their return to Australia, we caught up with JEFF The Brotherhood as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about Mal de Mer.

Check out ‘Garage Man’ by JEFF The Brotherhood:

JEFF The Brotherhood 2022 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale here.

Thursday, July 21st

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Friday, July 22nd

Torquay Hotel, Vic Surf Coast

Saturday, July 23rd

Hotel Westwood, Melbourne

Sunday, July 24th

Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay

Tuesday, July 26th

La La La’s, Wollongong

Thursday, July 28th

Mary’s Underground, Sydney (W/ Shannon & The Clams)

How did your artist name come about?

We used to be called just JEFF but then when the internet started to be important, we had to change it to JEFF The Brotherhood so you could search for us on Google.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

We used to tell her that we played “rock and roll” which I think she understood. We told her it was loud. She was very proud of us for travelling the world playing music and told all her friends we were “rockstars”.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Well our new single is called “GARBAGE MAN” and it’s about trash and living in the garbage and creepy things like that. A lot of songs we write are about dreams we had, like “Parachute” and “Growing” and “I Dream of Jake and Jamin” etc etc. We have a song called “The Tropics” that is just random lyrics that could be from any love song just strung together that don’t mean anything, but I think people find their own meaning in that song.

Career highlight so far?

Renate from Amon Düül II singing on stage with us in Berlin when we covered “Cinnamon Girl” by Neil Young.

Fave non-music hobby?

Cooking

What’s on your dream rider?

Lager beer, fancy sardines and good fresh bread. Some cheese maybe?

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Having a lager in a tavern in a far off land.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything by the Dr Pepper Blues Band

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Our friend Cain who would run our sound would always tell us “keep your stick on the ice”. I like that one.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Wrangling wild hogs and teaching them to do tricks to impress my friends