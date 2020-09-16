Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has announced a new solo LP and has released two songs from it, ‘Guess Again’ and ‘Love Is the King’.

The album, also called Love is the King, is scheduled for release on October 23rd via dBpm. Tweedy discussed the experience of writing the songs during COVID-19 lockdown in a statement: “At the beginning of the lockdown I started writing country songs to console myself. Folk and country type forms being the shapes that come most easily to me in a comforting way.

‘Guess Again’ is a good example of the success I was having at pushing the world away, counting my blessings—taking stock in my good fortune to have love in my life. A few weeks later things began to sound like ‘Love Is the King’—a little more frayed around the edges with a lot more fear creeping in. Still hopeful but definitely discovering the limits of my own ability to self soothe.”

Both consist of the plaintive and intricate guitar music that Tweedy does better than most. ‘Guess Again’ is buoyant and bouncing, far more influenced by country than ‘Love Is the King’. That song begins with a simple and melancholic folk refrain, before delving into an extended and woozy guitar solo.

Continuing to prove himself as one of the kindest souls in rock, Tweedy said he’ll direct five percent of his songwriting revenue to Movement for Black Lives and Black Women’s Blueprint.

It’s not the only forthcoming release by Tweedy. The Wilco frontman’s new book How to Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back is also coming out this October.

Pre-order Love Is the King here and see the track list below.

Love Is the King track list:

1. ‘Love Is The King’

2. ‘Opaline’

3. ‘A Robin or a Wren’

4. ‘Gwendolyn’

5. ‘Bad Day Lately’

6. ‘Even I Can See’

7. ‘Natural Disaster’

8. ‘Save It For Me’