Jelly Roll made his official wrestling debut at WWE’s SummerSlam event on Saturday, teaming up with veteran Randy Orton to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a much-hyped match that had been building for over a month.

The country singer, who had been making sporadic appearances at WWE events throughout the past year, finally stepped into the ring for his first sanctioned bout.

During the battle, Jelly Roll endured considerable punishment from his opponents. The most dramatic moment occurred when the musician found himself outside the ring, sprawled across the announcers’ table. Logan Paul seized the opportunity, leaping from the top rope and crashing down onto Jelly Roll, causing the table to collapse beneath them. “The day the music died,” one of his opponents remarked following the devastating manoeuvre.

The high-impact move left Jelly Roll incapacitated for an extended period, forcing Randy Orton to continue the fight as a one-man team against both Paul and McIntyre. However, the resilient singer eventually recovered, returning to the ring “like the walking dead” just in time to accept Orton’s tag-in.

Once back in action, Jelly Roll demonstrated his wrestling prowess by delivering a series of clotheslines and choke slams to Logan Paul, effectively evening the odds in the match. The crowd witnessed the musician’s determination as he fought through what he later described as a broken pinky and various other injuries sustained during his training preparation.

Despite his valiant comeback effort, the match concluded with Jelly Roll on the losing end. Logan Paul executed his signature finishing move, the “Paul from Grace,” on the country star before securing the victory with a decisive pin.

The defeat appears to be setting up future WWE storylines involving Jelly Roll, potentially creating opportunities for revenge matches down the line. However, WWE has not announced any specific plans regarding the singer’s continued involvement with the organisation.

