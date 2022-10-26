Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, despite erroneous reports to the contrary.

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll performer was said to have passed away by TMZ earlier today, setting off a wave of mourning across the music world.

It turned to be false, though, with a rep for the musician telling Variety that the news was based on a “bullshit anonymous tip.”

“Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed,” TMZ said in apology for its misleading article. “That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”

Lewis was unfortunately unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this month due to suffering from the flu. Kris Kristofferson collected the award in Lewis’ absence, and eventually presented it to him in his sick bed.

In his acceptance note, Lewis discussed how much of an honour it was to be inducted. “It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person,” he wrote.

“I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today – I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.

To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honor in Country music. Through over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home – between my fellow artists, the radio and the industry players — some of them anyway.

“I am honoured to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes – Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like – not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years,” he added.