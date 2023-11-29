“There’s a real sense of sophistication in the songwriting… the sort Delta [Goodrem] and Missy [Higgins] still strive for but miss, as they lack McAvoy‘s soul.” That’s how Australian music journalist Bernard Zuel once described Jess McAvoy.

Born in Perth but now based in Brooklyn, the singer-songwriter was a notable figure in the Australian music scene in the 2000s, and spent years touring extensively across their home country, Europe, and North America.

McAvoy released a remarkable 18 records during that period, collaborating with Liz Stringer, Jen Cloher, Gotye, and so many more acclaimed artists.

In early 2024, McAvoy is returning Down Under for their first-ever foray into the world of musicals.

At Midsumma 2024, they’ll present The Search, which is described as “more than just a musical; it’s an unforgettable experience of the human spirit’s capacity for self-discover and authenticity.”

The Search explores McAvoy’s own life experiences as a trans, immigrant artist, as well as their journey to discover true self-expression. It explores themes of identity, creative ambition, and finding one’s true voice. The musical urges us to ask “who do you think you are?” And “what do you want to become?”

The one-person production recently enjoyed a successful run on off-Broadway, and Melbourne audiences will probably take to it just as much as New Yorkers. You can catch the indie music veteran’s musical at The Butterfly Club in Melbourne between January 22nd-27th (more details below).

And if Zuel’s praise that leads this article isn’t enticing enough, the Sydney Morning Herald previously hailed McAvoy as “an exciting find,” The Age once wrote, “forget the rest, Jess McAvoy is one of the best,” and Beat said the musician “has the commanding strength of a titanium rod.”

The Search at Midsumma 2024

Tickets available via thebutterflyclub.com

January 22nd-27th 2024

Midumma 2024, The Butterfly Club, Melbourne, VIC