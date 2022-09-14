American R&B vocalist Jesse Powell has died at the age of 51, according to a statement released by his family.

The singer, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, reportedly passed away at his Los Angeles home, according to a statement posted by his sister, fellow artist Tamara Powell, who posted the heartbreaking update on her Instagram account.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” the statement read.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”

She added, “Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

Jesse’s cause of death has not yet been revealed at the time of writing.

Tributes quickly flooded Tamara’s comment section, with American DJ Marc Kinchen writing, “Dam I’m sorry to hear that 💔💔💔”

Canadian singer Deborah Cox added, “Deep condolences 💐 to you and the family. What a gentleman and sweet soul. I remember we had a promo gig in St. Louis and he saaaaaang dowwwwwn!!! Whew!! What a voice!!”

Powell first rose to fame with the release of his 1996 hit song ‘You’ which peaked at No. 2 on R&B Billboard charts and at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the release of his fourth and final album Jesse in 2003, the singer largely moved away from the spotlight.

Check out ‘You’ by Jesse Powell: