It’s been ten years since Jessica Pratt last graced Aussie stages, but she’s finally making it up to locals – with extra dates, no less.

This marks Pratt’s first return to Australia in a decade, where she will now play additional dates across Sydney, Fremantle, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Pratt, whose latest album has drawn comparisons to Joni Mitchell, Brian Wilson, and Nick Drake, will headline iconic venues including the Sydney Opera House for Vivid LIVE, Fremantle’s ARRIVAL festival, Brisbane’s Open Season, and two nights at Melbourne Recital Centre as part of RISING.

“I never wanted it to take this long. I’m just a real perfectionist,” she explains of the album’s long gestation, which spanned from summer 2020 to the spring of 2023. “I was just trying to get the right feeling, and it takes a long time to do that.”

Released via City Slang and Mexican Summer, Here in the Pitch has become one of the most celebrated records of the year. NPR called it “a handbook for keeping your balance when life is turning upside down around you,” while Pitchforkranked it as the No. 3 album of 2024, with the single “Life Is” coming in at No. 4 on their songs list.

The nine-track album finds Pratt stepping into more expansive sonic territory, working with percussionist Mauro Refosco (David Byrne, Atoms for Peace) and bassist Spencer Zahn to craft sweeping compositions rich with orchestration, from glockenspiel to baritone sax. Despite its lush sound, the record retains Pratt’s trademark intimacy, a balance that has captivated fans and critics alike.

Since releasing her 2012 self-titled debut, Pratt has evolved from cult favourite to global presence. Here in the Pitch has already clocked over 20 million streams, seen her perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and collaborate with A$AP Rocky on the 2024 single “HIGHJACK”. She has also appeared in campaigns for Chanel, Valentino, and Chloé.

Jessica Pratt’s Australian shows promise to be some of the most intimate and atmospheric of the year, offering fans a rare opportunity to witness one of contemporary music’s most distinctive voices.

Jessica Pratt Australia 2025

Presented by Mistletone

Tickets available now via jessicapratt.net

Wednesday, May 28th — Sydney: VIVID LIVE @ Sydney Opera House

Friday, May 30th — Fremantle: ARRIVAL @ The Naval Store (Just Announced)

Tuesday, June 3rd — Brisbane: Open Season @ Princess Theatre (Just Announced)

Thursday, June 5th — Melbourne: RISING @ Melbourne Recital Centre

Friday, June 6th — Melbourne: RISING @ Melbourne Recital Centre