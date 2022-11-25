Singer Jessie J has opened up on social media about her grief over suffering a miscarriage one year following the tragic event.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jessie spoke about the pain of losing her child, saying it “still hurts” one year on.

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” Jessie J told her 12 million followers.

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”

She went on to admit that “grief is such a weird and personal journey.”

“Strength, Wisdom, Empathy, Gratitude. It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.”

She continued, “Time helps but it never truly fades.

“Sending love and strength to anyone’s heart that has or is experiencing this right now.”

“And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today,” she concluded.

In November 2021, Jessie announced that she had lost her baby just one day before she was set to perform a show in Los Angeles.

“I was told a long time ago that I couldn’t have children and I never believed it. I don’t believe in lies,” she told the crowd during the emotional performance.

“I decided to have a baby by myself. And then by a miracle it worked for a little while. And yesterday, yeah, yesterday was fucking shit,” she said while choking back tears, before thanking fans for helping her through the terrible experience.

“I wanted to be here tonight because the one thing I believe in the most in this whole entire universe, beyond surface conversations and Instagram and the internet, is being human and being vulnerable and being real,” she said at the time.

