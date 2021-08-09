Jessie J has apologised to Nicki Minaj after the rapper hit back at claims that she “asked” to be part of ‘Bang Bang’, which featured the pair and Ariana Grande.

The drama first unfolded when Jessie J spoke to Glamour, where she reflected on a number of her hits and mentioned that Nicki asked to get on ‘Bang Bang’.

Jessie’s quote in question read, “Max Martin wrote ‘Bang Bang,’ and Ariana had been played it, I’d been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, ‘Why don’t we both do it?’ So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this.’ We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it.”

This struck a chord with the famously outspoken Nicki, who quickly took to social media to clear the air – and seemingly shade Jessie J in the process.

Attaching a screenshot of the Brit singer’s quote, Nicki wrote on Twitter: “Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song?”

She added, “What am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?” Noting that “this was said by another artist recently as well.”

“Y’all gotta stop,” she added.

Following the snipe, Jessie J took to her own social media to apologise to the rapper.