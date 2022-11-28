Jessie James Decker has defended her kids after trolls claimed she photoshopped their bodies to give them abs.

The singer recently shared a picture of three kids posing by the beach, taken over the family’s Thanksgiving trip to Mexico.

What was meant to be an innocuous snap of a family enjoying their time away soon turned into an internet debate about Decker’s parenting and imposing beauty standards on her kids when trolls swarmed the comments section claiming that she had used photoshop to give her children abs. A few, in fact, commented that the children’s bodies looked ‘strange’.

Decker, however, immediately shut down claims of digitally enhancing her children’s bodies, claiming that their physique was purely due to an active lifestyle. “From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind️,” she wrote under one comment.

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird,’” she said in response to another commenter.

When yet another user claimed that she had used an app, she sardonically responded: “Surely this is an app but I don’t see anyone saying as much. Yeah I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf.”

Decker went on to clarify that her children’s bodies were the result of their diet and active lifestyle, driving the point home by revealing that her daughter was heavily involved in gymnastics.

