Jet are taking the ‘Rumblin’ Regional Revue Tour’ back on the road.

Fresh from a sold-out run through east coast centres earlier this year, the Australian rock veterans have announced a second regional leg, with 11 additional dates locked in across October and November.

The newly announced run begins at Canberra’s UC Refectory on October 22nd before rolling through Wollongong, Erina, Hobart, Forth, Toowoomba, Coolum Beach, the Gold Coast, Traralgon, Ballarat, and Frankston (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Friday, June 12th, following a Live Nation presale beginning at 12pm on Thursday, June 11th. All times are local. Sign up for presale here.

The tour continues a strong period for the band, who have spent the last few years reminding audiences why they’re one of Australia’s most enduring rock exports. After returning to the stage in 2023 following a five-year touring hiatus, Jet celebrated the 20th anniversary of their blockbuster debut album Get Born and capped off the year with induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Momentum has only continued to build since then. In 2025, the band completed a major US run and supported Lenny Kravitz on his Australian tour. We wrote of their set: “We immediately get what we need from the Melbourne rockers.”

Formed in Melbourne’s south-east in 2001, Jet quickly became one of Australia’s biggest international rock success stories. Their 2003 debut sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide and spawned era-defining singles including “Are You Gonna Be My Girl”, “Rollover DJ”, and “Look What You’ve Done”. The album earned the group six ARIA Awards and helped establish them as a global festival-headlining force.

They followed Get Born up with 2006’s Shine On, which delivered fan favourites including “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is”, “Bring It On Back”, and “Rip It Up”, while further cementing the band’s reputation for swaggering, hook-heavy rock’n’roll.

Joining Jet for the upcoming shows will be Sydney alt-rock outfit Liquid Zoo, who will appear at all dates except the Tasmanian stops. The rising five-piece have built early buzz with tracks including “Taste”, “Tell Me”, and “Can’t Afford It”.

For the Hobart and Forth shows, support duties will come from local psychedelic blues-rock group Spooky Eyes.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

JET REGIONAL AUSTRALIAN TOUR (PART 2) 2026

Thursday, October 22nd

UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Friday, October 23rd

Waves, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, October 24th

Woodport Hotel, Erina NSW

Friday, October 30th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Saturday, October 31st

Forth Pub, Forth TAS

Thursday, November 5th

The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD

Friday, November 6th

Black Flag Brewing, Coolum Beach QLD

Saturday, November 7th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Thursday, November 12th

The Deck, Traralgon VIC

Friday, November 13th

Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Saturday, November 14th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC