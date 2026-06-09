Jet are taking the ‘Rumblin’ Regional Revue Tour’ back on the road.
Fresh from a sold-out run through east coast centres earlier this year, the Australian rock veterans have announced a second regional leg, with 11 additional dates locked in across October and November.
The newly announced run begins at Canberra’s UC Refectory on October 22nd before rolling through Wollongong, Erina, Hobart, Forth, Toowoomba, Coolum Beach, the Gold Coast, Traralgon, Ballarat, and Frankston (see full dates below).
Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Friday, June 12th, following a Live Nation presale beginning at 12pm on Thursday, June 11th. All times are local. Sign up for presale here.
The tour continues a strong period for the band, who have spent the last few years reminding audiences why they’re one of Australia’s most enduring rock exports. After returning to the stage in 2023 following a five-year touring hiatus, Jet celebrated the 20th anniversary of their blockbuster debut album Get Born and capped off the year with induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
Momentum has only continued to build since then. In 2025, the band completed a major US run and supported Lenny Kravitz on his Australian tour. We wrote of their set: “We immediately get what we need from the Melbourne rockers.”
Formed in Melbourne’s south-east in 2001, Jet quickly became one of Australia’s biggest international rock success stories. Their 2003 debut sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide and spawned era-defining singles including “Are You Gonna Be My Girl”, “Rollover DJ”, and “Look What You’ve Done”. The album earned the group six ARIA Awards and helped establish them as a global festival-headlining force.
They followed Get Born up with 2006’s Shine On, which delivered fan favourites including “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is”, “Bring It On Back”, and “Rip It Up”, while further cementing the band’s reputation for swaggering, hook-heavy rock’n’roll.
Joining Jet for the upcoming shows will be Sydney alt-rock outfit Liquid Zoo, who will appear at all dates except the Tasmanian stops. The rising five-piece have built early buzz with tracks including “Taste”, “Tell Me”, and “Can’t Afford It”.
For the Hobart and Forth shows, support duties will come from local psychedelic blues-rock group Spooky Eyes.
For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
JET REGIONAL AUSTRALIAN TOUR (PART 2) 2026
Thursday, October 22nd
UC Refectory, Canberra ACT
Friday, October 23rd
Waves, Wollongong NSW
Saturday, October 24th
Woodport Hotel, Erina NSW
Friday, October 30th
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
Saturday, October 31st
Forth Pub, Forth TAS
Thursday, November 5th
The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD
Friday, November 6th
Black Flag Brewing, Coolum Beach QLD
Saturday, November 7th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Thursday, November 12th
The Deck, Traralgon VIC
Friday, November 13th
Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC
Saturday, November 14th
Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC