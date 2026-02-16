Iconic Australian rockers Jet are bringing their classic hits back to the stage with an intimate East Coast tour.

Marking some of their most intimate Australian performances in years, ‘The Rumblin’ Regional Revue’ tour will kick off in at Mackay’s McGuires Hotel on April 30th, before stopping in Townsville on May 1st, Ellis Beach on May 2nd, Byron Bay on May 7th, Coffs Harbour on May 8th, Barwon Heads on May 15th, and Frankston on May 16th.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am (local) on Thursday, February 19th. A Live Nation presale will run from 10am (local) on Wednesday, February 18th – sign up here.

Originally hailing from Dingley in Melbourne, Jet quickly conquered the world after forming in 2001, selling more than 6.5 million albums globally and securing almost 10x Platinum certification in Australia and Platinum in the USA and UK for their 2003 debut album Get Born.

The album produced a string of classic singles, including “Are You Gonna Be My Girl”, “Rollover DJ”, and “Look What You’ve Done”, and netted the band six ARIA Awards in 2004. Both “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and “Cold Hard Bitch” peaked at number 1 on the US Modern Rock singles charts and propelled the band to the top of festival bills and charts around the world.

In 2023, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of Get Born by returning to the stage after a five-year hiatus, performing the album in full and reminding the world why their songs still pack the same punch two decades on. Reflecting on that era, frontman Nic Cester said: “Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lightning in a bottle.”

Their enduring legacy was officially recognised in November 2023, when they were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Jet have since been riding an unstoppable wave of momentum. 2025 saw them perform huge shows across the US and join Lenny Kravitz locally on his ‘Blue Electric Light’ tour to adoring fans and rave reviews. Having recently tied up a three-date tour in NZ, Jet have their live show dialled, and the upcoming regional tour is not one to miss.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

JET ‘THE RUMBLIN’ REGIONAL REVUE’ AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, April 30th

McGuires Hotel, Mackay QLD

Friday, May 1st

The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Saturday, May 2nd

Ellis Beach Bar, Ellis Beach QLD

Thursday, May 7th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

Friday, May 8th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

Friday, May 15th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC

Saturday, May 16th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC