Jet have added an exclusive warm-up show to their upcoming Get Born 20th anniversary tour.

The Aussie rockers are about to hit the road to celebrate their seminal debut album, Get Born. Released on September 14th, 2003, Get Born celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and it’s been one of the most enduring albums to emerge from Australia over the past two decades.

Spawning classic hits like "Are You Gonna Be My Girl", Jet's debut sold over four million copies worldwide, becoming certified 8x platinum in the band's home country, making it one of the top five highest-selling Australian rock albums of all time. To celebrate the album's landmark anniversary, Jet will embark on their first band shows in five years to play Get Born in full. Already confirmed to play in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney in September (see full dates below), they'll now begin the tour with an exclusive warm-up show at The Night Cat in Melbourne on Wednesday, September 20th. Tickets to the one-off, limited capacity show go on sale at 11am AEST today via Live Nation.

“Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lightning in a bottle,” vocalist Nic Cester says.