Jet have added an exclusive warm-up show to their upcoming Get Born 20th anniversary tour.
The Aussie rockers are about to hit the road to celebrate their seminal debut album, Get Born. Released on September 14th, 2003, Get Born celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and it’s been one of the most enduring albums to emerge from Australia over the past two decades.
Spawning classic hits like “Are You Gonna Be My Girl”, Jet’s debut sold over four million copies worldwide, becoming certified 8x platinum in the band’s home country, making it one of the top five highest-selling Australian rock albums of all time.
To celebrate the album’s landmark anniversary, Jet will embark on their first band shows in five years to play Get Born in full. Already confirmed to play in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney in September (see full dates below), they’ll now begin the tour with an exclusive warm-up show at The Night Cat in Melbourne on Wednesday, September 20th.
Tickets to the one-off, limited capacity show go on sale at 11am AEST today via Live Nation.
“Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lightning in a bottle,” vocalist Nic Cester says.
“I don’t remember much about the actual day Get Born was released. I think we were in Pittsburgh. I’m sure we celebrated, but to be honest, we celebrated every night back in those days. 2003 was one big blurry haze for me,” is how bassist Mark Wilson remembers that time.
Jet would release only two more albums – 2006’s Shine On and 2009’s Shaka Rock – before calling it a day in 2012. They briefly reformed in 2017 to play with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Australia, and decided to play some more shows together after receiving an overwhelming response from fans.
Jet Get Born 20th Anniversary Tour
With special guests Neon Goblin
Tickets available via livenation.com.au
Wednesday, September 20th (WARM-UP SHOW)
The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, September 22nd (SOLD OUT)
The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, September 23rd
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Friday, September 29th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, September 30th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW