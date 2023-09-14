Debuting at number three and eventually sitting atop the ARIA Charts as well as becoming 8x Platinum, those figures still don’t do Jet’s seminal debut album Get Born justice.

20 years on and songs like “Look What You’ve Done” and “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” are still considered classics, just reward for Jet’s years of hard work.

Back in 2001, band members Cameron Muncey, Mark Wilson, and brothers Chris and Nic Cester were struggling to find places to perform in their hometown, Melbourne. Inspired by Hi-Fi Way, the 1995 album by Australian pop group You Am I and bands like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and AC/DC, they took it upon themselves to hone their craft and become the best version of themselves as a band.

And that’s exactly what they did. After endless hours spent on songwriting, rehearsing, recording and everything else in between, performing around Naarm soon became a regular occurrence, and Jet were soon making a name for themselves. In fact, some of their biggest songs came from these writing sessions, including the aforementioned “Are You Gonna Be My Girl”.

After an EP (Dirty Sweet), Get Born arrived, becoming an instant success and a galvanising moment for rock music as a resurgence in the genre began (see also The Strokes and their New York City rock cohorts). Awards followed, including an ARIA Award win for “Are You Gonna Be My Girl”. (what else?)

20 years on, Get Born is far from forgotten. Jet continued to release music over the years, including a live Get Born album in 2018, but in 2023, it’s all about celebrating where it all began.

Jet are embarking on a long-awaited 20th anniversary tour next week, a moment for all Aussie rock musos of a certain generation to come together and relive a moment in time. They’ll fittingly start the tour where it all began in Melbourne at The Forum on Friday, September 22nd (see full dates below).

Friday, September 22nd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 23rd

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, September 29th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW