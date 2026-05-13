Australian rock icons Jet have expanded their partnership with BMG, with the company acquiring publishing interests in the band’s catalogue.

The deal covers the publishing interests of three of Jet’s four original members – frontman Nic Cester, guitarist Cam Muncey, and bassist Mark Wilson – and follows BMG’s acquisition of the band’s recordings catalogue back in 2023. The new agreement also builds on the company’s longstanding publishing relationship with the Melbourne rock outfit.

“We’ve loved working with BMG and we’re excited to extend that partnership to the publishing side, so these songs can keep finding new audiences in the years ahead,” Cester said in a statement.

BMG president for Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, Heath Johns, praised the group’s global impact and enduring catalogue. “There are few Australian bands with songs as internationally recognizable as Jet,” Johns said. “Jet was the Australian export story of the early 2000s, carrying the torch for a new generation of rock ’n’ roll storytellers.

“Jet’s enduring success is illustrated on stage at festivals and headline shows around the world, on radio, across streaming, and through a global sync track record of the rarest order. BMG is honored that Jet has placed their faith in us to help ensure these songs continue to find new audiences for many years to come.”

Formed in the late 1990s, Jet became one of Australia’s biggest rock exports of the 2000s. Their 2003 debut album Get Born sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide and remains one of the country’s highest-selling rock albums, earning 9x Platinum certification in Australia alongside Platinum status in both the US and UK.

The album spawned the era-defining singles “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and “Rollover DJ”, which landed at No. 1 and No. 19 respectively in the 2003 triple j Hottest 100. Jet’s breakout success also translated internationally, with the band winning Best Rock Video at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards and taking home six ARIA Awards that same year, including Album of the Year, Best Group, and Single of the Year.

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Follow-up album Shine On achieved Platinum certification in Australia, while 2009’s Shaka Rock and its standout single “Seventeen” both reached Gold status locally. Over the years, Jet’s music has remained a staple across film, television, gaming, and advertising — most famously through the use of “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” in Apple’s iconic 2004 iPod campaign.