Writer Jillian Lauren has finally opened up about the fallout from her April encounter with LA police and her decision to end her marriage to Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

Lauren, who has said her life spiralled in recent months, spoke candidly during a phone interview with Rolling Stone. A swarm of police descended on her Los Angeles neighborhood in April, leading to a bizarre standoff in her backyard, which thrust her into headlines.

Police claimed she fired at officers who were shouting at her over a fence during a chaotic manhunt for fleeing hit-and-run suspects. Police returned fire, striking her in the arm. She was charged with two felonies.

She said the incident left her grappling with its impact on herself and her family. While he case is still pending, she’s now enrolled in a two-year mental health diversion program that is expected to lead to full dismissal of her charges.

“I was doing the best I knew to protect my family,” she told Rolling Stone. “[The] impulse was self-defense.”

Of the aftermath, she said: “My world fell to pieces around me in a heartbeat. It’s like, you spend your whole life just getting an entire deck of cards in order. And just take them and throw them up in the air one day, and I’m still waiting to see how they’re gonna land.”

Lauren spoke openly about personal struggles she has endured, including trauma from earlier in her life and her decision to end her marriage to Scott Shriner, Weezer bassist.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jillian Lauren (@jillianlauren)

In early December, she formally filed for divorce after two decades of marriage, pointing to “irreconcilable differences” and saying their relationship had been under strain for years — a situation the police incident intensified. She explained that she’s tried to move forward, but the headlines about the split made it difficult.

“The headlines about the divorce were the ones that really hurt me,” she said. “I was the one who served my husband, but still, to see it in the public was really painful. It was definitely a day [spent] under the covers, blocking out all the noise. Divorce is painful, I don’t care who you are.”

Despite the separation, Lauren and Shriner remain proud of the life they built together and the loving family they created, she noted. “He’s still my best friend. We still have beautiful kids together and have always really supported each other in our various transformations.”