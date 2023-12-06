In Partnership with Jim Beam

The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone at SXSW Sydney, hosted in partnership with Jim Beam, is officially over after four days of great live music and fun times.

Each day, crowds of eager music fans gathered below the Sydney skyline at the Powerhouse Museum in Ultimo to enjoy a fantastic lineup of over 20 artists and refreshing drinks.

At night, as the sun dipped and a warm, golden hue drenched the stage, the Jim Beam Sessions came alive. The crowd went wild for the rich, deep sound of Andrew Gurruwiwi Band and got up and dancing for Jessica Mauboy’s performance, including secret songs from her yet to be released album.

But perhaps the highlight performance was from the crowd itself. In between sets, the speakers blasted Neil Diamond’s iconic hit “Sweet Caroline” while everyone in front of the Rolling Stone stage sang along. The impromptu karaoke session set the tone for the event – one that was full of laughter and good vibes.

It’s not the first time Jim Beam has been a passionate ambassador for live music. For the past three years, the brand invited big name artists back to local communities across Australia to bring joy across the nation.

The 2023 Rolling Stone Courtyard was no different.

People flocked to the dance floor in front of the Jim Beam stage to enjoy the moment of live music, coming together to dance, sing and chat in between sets. As far as tech and networking events go, this one was pretty damn good.

Though the 2023 Jim Beam Welcome Sessions and the Rolling Stone Courtyard at SXSW have sadly come to an end, the great memories shared between friends will last forever. It goes to show the power of live music, where everyone’s on the same wavelength and a simple event can turn into an unforgettable experience.

