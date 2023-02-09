Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is back for another year, which means another stacked lineup of Aussie talent in a one-of-a-kind setting featuring up-close experiences with artists, refreshing drinks, and good vibes. The ongoing live series is grounded in the brand’s conviction that live music has the power to bring people together, turning strangers into friends and friends into family.

Since its inaugural launch back in 2021, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions have truly been rekindling our passion for music by placing both fans and artists in a rare setting where they can see big local names who have conquered the world getting back to their roots as they play smaller shows in the very locations that once fostered their creative flair.

2021 saw the initial roster of Jack Garratt, Fontaines D.C., Jose González, and Wolf Alice expanded to Australian shores in 2022, with beloved artists like Flight Facilities, Client Liaison, and The Veronicas all performing before the local crowds that have admired them since day one, and have helped them reach the unimaginable heights they have since soared to.

With barriers being broken down, and adoring fans getting to experience artists in a truly unique and immersive way, the memorable experiences to be had cannot be understated, and now the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions are back once again for their 2023 instalments hitting venues across the country.

Where the first edition sees indie rock maestros Lime Cordiale hit up The Island in Sydney for a DJ set, the second edition will venture to Perth for the very first time, bringing Aussie hip-hop icon Drapht to The Aviary Rooftop for an afternoon of unparalleled beats, refreshing drinks, good times, and good friends from the local music-loving community.

First hitting the scene in 1998, Paul Ried – or, better known as Drapht – became a crucial part of the hip-hop scene in Perth, joining the Syllabolix crew at the young age of 17. From there, he rose through the music world with his first musical contributions featuring on hip-hop artist Hunter and MC Dazastah’s 2000 debut album Done DL.

Since then, Drapht has gone on to create seven studio albums, numerous singles, and features on other albums by Aussie staples like Hilltop Hoods, Bliss N Eso, and Kate Miller-Heidke.

With 2023 marking Drapht’s 25th year in hip-hop, it marks fitting for him to get back to his roots in his hometown thanks to Jim Beam Welcome Sessions.

Usually, events like this would be extremely rare, and sometimes unattainable, but as part of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, the bourbon brand is giving local music-lovers the chance to get up close and personal with Drapht.

The Aviary Rooftop in Perth while not only seeing Drapht on stage, but taking in the weekend sun amongst the cityscape.

Keep an eye out on how to win a double pass to these unforgettable events in your home state. But music-lovers around the country can rest assured knowing they’ll be well catered to, with the series also visiting Adelaide, Gold Coast, and Melbourne in the coming months.

For further information about Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, head along to their official website, or stay tuned to Rolling Stone for more updates.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023

Drapht

Saturday, March 4th

The Aviary Rooftop, Perth, WA

Enter here for your chance to win tickets.