In a recent interview, Jim Root has opened up about life with the band, and how many sacrifices he has had to make in his life to support the success of Slipknot.

It goes without saying that being in a band and going out on the road all of the time for tour is a difficult life to live. Slipknot guitarist Jim Root can attest to this fact, disclosing that he has put off having a family in order to be in the band.

“It’s a lot of work,” he told the Irish publication Joe. “It’s a lot of sacrifice… You have to be thinking about your next record while you’re working on the record you’re working on. You always have to be a step ahead of yourself.” The guitarist went on to explain how taxing all of the touring can be on personal relationships with family and friends at home, describing it as living in “two alternate realities.”

Slipknot tour extensively during the year, taking their Knotfest Roadshow to a different continent every few months. Root recognised that this sheer amount of touring translates to a lot of time spent away from home and family, so he’s decided to hold off from settling down.

“I’ve put off having a family, ’cause I knew that I was gonna be gone on the road all the time, so when I go home, it’s just, like, me,” he said. “Some of the other guys — Clown [Shawn Crahan] and Corey [Taylor] — they have children and wives and things like that. And I’m sure for them, it’s a weird transition to make.”

“I kind of have given my entire life to this band, willingly. I don’t regret it,” Root assured. “And I wouldn’t change a second of it. I’ve learned so much.”

You can listen to ‘Nero Forte’ by Slipknot below: