Slipknot has a long list of honours and accolades, and now they get to add yet another achievement to the list. They’re becoming immortalised in Funko Pop! doll form, alongside bands like Salt-N-Pepa and Slayer!

The toy company made its latest series of announcements at the 2020 London Toy Fair and the metal giants are among the new additions to the Funko Pop! line, with the company unveiling the concept art on their Instagram account.

There is no official word yet on when the brand new set of dolls will be going on sale, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out on Funko’s social media accounts to get some more info.

For now, what we have to go off, are these amazing sets of photos that represent their brand new collection. It seems the theme is music, with a slight preference towards metal and rock. The brand are no strangers to putting out iconic musicians in figure form, with Marilyn Manson figures coming out not long ago featuring one of his most iconic looks.

Other musicians added to the Funko Pop! roster include Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, Papa Nihil of Ghost, the members of Slayer and even Salt-N-Pepa. Check out some of those images below:

First up is the Slipknot Funko Pop! dolls, looking menacing as ever. Which ones do you reckon you’ll cop?

These Slayer Funko Pop! figures are actually pretty spot on. We really appreciate how far these toys are spreading out to cover fans of all genres of music.

The legends themselves, Salt-N-Pepa. We gotta say these two figures look incredible. One question, however, where’s DJ Spinderella?

Rivers Cuomo has the most iconic look to him, that it would be difficult not to nail it down. If you’ve ever desired some Weezer action figure in your life, here it is.