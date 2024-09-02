Jimmy Barnes and his son, David Campbell, have just been named joint winners of the 2024 Australian Father of the Year award by The Fathering Project.

The first-ever dual win has sparked both conversation and controversy, given the complex history between the father-son duo.

Barnes, who boasts a record 20 solo No. 1 albums on the ARIA charts, has been candid about his struggles with fatherhood. Back in 1973, he walked away from his responsibilities as a parent, leaving Campbell to be raised by his maternal grandmother.

It wasn’t until Campbell was ten years old that Barnes acknowledged him as his son. Reflecting on those years, Barnes told Who magazine in 2022, “I ran away from the responsibility of being a parent. I just felt like I was dying. I thought there were no prospects, no hope.”

The award announcement has been met with mixed reactions. Nick Cody of The Project didn’t hold back his feelings during a segment on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick show, stating, “If Jimmy Barnes can win Father of the Year, I’m a crack at the Brownlow (Medal). What is happening? I was livid. I’m not saying I’m Father of the Year, I’m not in the top 10,000, but I’m better than Jimmy Barnes at being a dad. I have to be better than Jimmy Barnes at being a Dad. My ears are ringing with rage.”

Meanwhile, Campbell expressed his gratitude on Instagram, writing, “I am completely overwhelmed by being announced Australian Father of the Year with my Dad. My family really deserve it more than I do because they teach me to be a better parent every single day.”

“As for my Father, he has been my North Star as a Dad and as a human. He leads with kindness, empathy and vulnerability. We shared today with two extraordinary children Fathers from WA Shaun Chandran and Adam Desmond who have done incredible things for the community. True everyday heroes.”

Barnes also shared his excitement, posting, “I was honoured to share a ‘Father of the Year’ recognition with my son @davidcampbell73. I know a lot of terrific dads who are equally as deserving. Hope you have a great day.”

The Fathering Project commented on Barnes’ post, saying, “Huge congrats once again guys. Your story is so important for many, many dads out there walking the same path. It is one of hope, resilience and the power of working hard to rebuild relationships which has turned into something so, so strong – an incredible family unit.”