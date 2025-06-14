Fresh from news of another #1 album debut earlier in the day, Jimmy Barnes was naturally in a good mood as he began his sold-out weekend stint at the Palais Theatre on Friday night.

And if there was a more fitting place for him to celebrate the chart-topping success of his latest record DEFIANT, Melbourne was most probably it, being the home of the Mushroom Group founded by his late pal Michael Gudinski. “I wish Michael was here with me because he’s the most defiant bastard I know,” Barnsey told the crowd.

Family is unwaveringly central to Barnes’ endearing character and music as well as his live show – wife Jane is part of his band and a woman of many talents. She started the show out as a backing vocalist, got on the bagpipes later for new album track “Beyond Tthe Riverbank”, became chief social media officer filming on her phone during “Working Class Man”, and finished the night playing acoustic guitar on “Khe Sanh”.

Daughter Mahalia was also there on backing vocals, but tonight she got more of a leading role. She sped across town after performing in Jesus Christ Superstar and slotted in brilliantly to help her dad with the duet bits for “Lay Down Your Guns” and belt out the INXS bits for “Good Times” during the encore.

Upon DEFIANT topping the charts this week, Mushroom boss Matt Gudinski said what we all know about Barnes – he’s Oz rock’s elder statesman and shows no signs of slowing down. And that remains true with his live shows – there was the obligatory chunk of new stuff, a scattering of Cold Chisel classics, and the best of his solo stuff, which stand as classics in their own right.

All of this was brought to life by his tight band, commanded by 69-year-old Barnes in his black t-shirt and leather pants, stomping from one side of the stage to another. Re-working Cold Chisel’s finest cuts particularly showed the band’s chops, notably the piano-driven version of “Flame Trees”, or his two live guitarists having a shredding duel during “Khe Sanh” to finish off the night.

Seeing Barnes live remains a hallmark experience any Australian rock music fan needs to enjoy at least once in their lives.

And if you have snagged a ticket to this tour and turn up early, you’ll be won over by opener Taylor Sheridan, who impressed many with his guitar, stompbox, and heartfelt storytelling. The Kyneton local was particularly chuffed to have his folks in the crowd, and dedicated his cover of ABBA’s “SOS” to his mum after revisiting their trip into the city to see musical Mamma Mia! for her birthday.

Barnes has stops left in Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra on his tour – they’re all sold out except for his first Brisbane show on Friday, June 20th. Details at frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes.