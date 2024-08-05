After admitting himself to hospital over the weekend due to severe hip pain, Jimmy Barnes is now “resting comfortably” ahead of his remedial procedure, a rep for the rocker explains.

As previously reported, Barnes experienced a “a twinge” in his hip while leaving New Zealand last Thursday morning.

Over time, the pain became “unbearable” so “I went off to hospital,” he writes. “The doctors have recommended a remedial medical procedure ASAP followed by some physio to address the issue. These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.”

As a result of this “unexpected surgery,” he continues, Barnes’ August and September shows will all be impacted.

Doctors are preparing for a remedial procedure on Barnes’ troublesome hip in the coming days, a spokesperson tells Tone Deaf.

In fresh update posted late Sunday by Barnes’ wife Jane, the Scotland-born singer is “out of ICU and recovering well.” In the accompanying picture, Jimmy can be seen diving into Jane’s homemade “healing” chicken soup. “Home always helps hospital days,” she writes.

Barnes has seen too much of the operating theatre in recent months.

Late last year, he underwent multiple operations and spent time in the ICU after battling a troublesome bacterial infection, which forced him to scrap multiple shows.

The two-time ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted artist explained at the time that the infection had damaged “an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect” and that the surgery would “put in a clean valve”.

A year earlier, he revealed that he would go under the surgeon’s knife to correct “constant and severe pain” in his back and hip, the result of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages” for more than 50 years. He also underwent back surgery in 2014, which kept him in hospital on Fathers Days (Sept. 7).

Barnes is a national treasure, with 15 leaders on the ARIA Chart — an all-time record.

Counting his five leaders with Cold Chisel, Barnes boasts an unprecedented 20 ARIA No. 1s.