Jimmy Barnes’ team has dismissed claims that the rock legend is considering a judging role on The Voice Australia in 2026.

According to New Idea, the Cold Chisel frontman “isn’t opposed” to the idea of joining the singing competition as a judge. However, representatives for Barnes have since told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that the report is not accurate and he is not considering the role in any capacity.

What the Glasgow-born legend has publicly said he is keen for, however, is performing at this year’s NRL grand final.

Appearing on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat & Woodsy on Wednesday morning, Barnes said he’d “keep the date free” to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his hit track, Working Class Man, at the rugby league final going ahead at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 5th.

“They haven’t called me yet. But the 40th anniversary of Working Class Man at the NRL would be a killer wouldn’t it? Couple of hard working fellas at the NRL,” Barnes said.

“I’d love to mate because it’s the NRL grand final, it’s one of the biggest games of any sport in the world. It’s like the State of Origin. You don’t see anybody play a game this tough anywhere in the world, and to have the final in Sydney. I’ve played a bunch of them and it’s always electric and a fantastic place to be.

“It’s just a shame the Tigers aren’t going to be there.”

It comes after Barnes walked the red carpet at the Melbourne International Film Festival last week for the premiere of his Working Class Man documentary, directed by Andrew Farrell.

The film follows on from 2018’s Working Class Boy, which chronicled the trauma of Barnes’ childhood after his family emigrated from Glasgow to Adelaide in the early ’60s.

“Ultimately it’s a celebration of 50 years of music and the road of learning my craft and how to sing,” Barnes told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “In the first, we looked at how all my childhood trauma affected me and how I didn’t deal with life as a young man.”