Gold Coast’s Blues on Broadbeach festival has scored a coup with Jimmy Barnes to perform an exclusive Soul Deep show as part of its Sunday entertainment.

Following the success of the inaugural Kurrawa Park Sunday event in 2024, organisers have locked in the Aussie rock legend to do a special show on Sunday, May 18th focused around his blues-focused Soul Deep record which his released in 1991.

The album was Barnes’ 5th no.1 record as a solo artist and payed homage to the great classics of R&B as he covered a series of timeless hits, including “When Something Is Wrong With My Baby”, “I Gotcha”, and “River Deep Mountain High”. The album was so popular that it inspired Barnes to do a follow-up album, Soul Deeper… Songs from the Deep South, in 2000.

“It’s always great to go back to my roots and sing the songs I listened to as a young performer learning to sing,” Barnes said. “Soul Deep has meant a lot in my life and every time the band and I get to revisit these songs, it’s a great time for us and the audience.”

Experience Gold Coast Festival Director Mark Duckworth said the show would deliver another unforgettable experience for music lovers.

“Soul Deep introduced a generation of Australians to artists such as Issac Hayes, Sam Cooke, Al Green, Wilson Pickett, and I can’t wait to hear these songs live in the streets of Broadbeach.”

Barnes’ show is part of four days of live music at the festival from May 15th to 18th, with heaps of big names already announced. Tickets for his show will go on sale from 9am AEST on Wednesday, February 26th for $129 and $179 for VIP tickets.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Blues on Broadbeach 2025

Ticket information available via bluesonbroadbeach.com

May 15th – 18th

Broadbeach, Gold Coast

Lineup

Jimmy Barnes | The Cruel Sea | Eli Paperboy Reed | Diesel

Steph Strings | Bondi Cigars | The Harlem Gospel Travelers

The Meltdown | Stefan Hauk | Queenie | Pete Cornelius

Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers | Sammy Owen Blues Band

Scott Browne | Beretta and Sullivan

Rhiannon Simpson | Alphastomp | Majelen

Don Hopkins | Jamie Lamont | Billy K Blues Band

+ more to be announced