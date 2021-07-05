Amid the release of his 20th solo album Flesh and Blood, Jimmy Barnes has opened up about a “huge, integral, pivotal” point in his relationship with his loving wife of forty years, Jane.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Australia, Barnes spoke candidly about the album, which explores the theme of family and the bonds that bind us.

The 65-year-old discussed his family’s involvement in the deeply personal album, which sees Barnes duet with his wife of 40 years in the track ‘Love Hurts’.

Jimmy’s son Jackie also plays drums on the record, while daughters Mahalia, Eliza-Jane and Elly-May all contributed vocals, as did Jackie and granddaughter, Tyra Harrison.

According to the legendary rocker, Jimmy and Jane’s emotional track was born from Barnes one day deciding to “lay everything on the table” to his wife of four decades.

“Some people go through life without ever learning the truth about who they really are — it’s not just about what you’ve done, it’s about who you really are,” he explained to Rolling Stone Australia.

“Until you really look at the truth of who you are, and what you’ve done, you really can’t move progress as far as you possibly could in a relationship,” Barnesy continued.

“At one point during mine and Jane’s relationship, I got to the point where I decided that I was going to lay everything on the table, all the good and the bad, and the horrible, and everything I’ve done in my life, and say ‘Jane, and now this is what you’ve got, can we start from here.'”

Barnes continued: “It was either going to see us break up, or we would be much stronger for it. And even if we broke up, we would be better for it, because the truth will set you free.”

“It was a huge, integral, pivotal point in my life. And so I wrote about that.”

Having originally announced the run of tour dates back in April, Barnes was due to hit the road on Friday, in support of his latest album, Flesh and Blood. However, due to the uncertainty of border closures, Barnes last week postponed Friday’s Perth date until August, with Frontier Touring noting that no other dates were affected at that time.

Now, the full tour has been rescheduled for September, with ongoing uncertainty cited as the reason behind the decision.

“I would rather be on stage than nearly anywhere else in the world but I would never want to endanger any of our Australian music fans,” Barnes explained in a statement. “So due to COVID, I have had to reschedule my shows.

“I didn’t want to postpone and postpone, week after week so we’ve moved the shows back by a month or so. I hope we get on top of this by then and we can all celebrate live music together again.”

The new run of dates will now kick off in Brisbane on Thursday, September 2nd, before wrapping up in Perth on Wednesday, September 22nd. While all current tickets will be honoured at the upcoming shows, full details can be found via the Frontier Touring website.

Jimmy Barnes’ album Flesh and Blood is out now.

Check out ‘Flesh and Blood’ by Jimmy Barnes: