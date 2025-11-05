Working Class Man, Jimmy Barnes’ documentary will premiere on Australian TV this month.

Based on his 2017-released best-selling book, the film will premiere at 7.30pm on Monday, November 17th, on Seven and 7Plus.

The film follows on from 2018’s Working Class Boy, which chronicled the trauma of Barnes’ childhood after his family emigrated from Glasgow to Adelaide in the early ’60s.

“Ultimately it’s a celebration of 50 years of music and the road of learning my craft and how to sing,” Barnes told Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year.

“In the first, we looked at how all my childhood trauma affected me and how I didn’t deal with life as a young man.”

At his highest heights, Barnes admits he was also at his most self-destructive. “In this movie, a lot of it is about me looking back and facing the stuff I had to face so I could become a better human being. But I still like to think of it as a celebration of music, because music saved my life.”

Barnes’ legend is already cemented: over 12 million records sold worldwide, two ARIA Hall of Fame inductions (solo and with Cold Chisel), collaborations with Tina Turner and INXS, two No. 1 bestselling memoirs, and more No. 1 albums than any other Australian artist — 19 in total, eclipsing even the Beatles.

Barnes is currently on the road with th national ‘Working Class Man 40th Anniversary Tour’ which will include a special performance at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt this December.

“For the Working Class Man was such a significant album in my life. I got to make the record with some amazing people, and it really set up the rest of my solo career,” Barnes says. “I’m so excited to be celebrating For the Working Class Man at the Opera House with my dear friend Kate Ceberano. It’s going to be a very special night.”