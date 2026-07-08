To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic record, Bleed American, Jimmy Eat World will head to Australia this year.

In what will be their first headline shows in the country since 2017, the legendary US band will wrap up the anniversary run of their seminal 2001 album with shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane this December.

Joining Jimmy Eat World on the local tour are Aussie favourites, Ruby Fields and A. Swayze and the Ghosts.

“I feel like at this time in our lives, especially for me, it’s important to get back to a place that you can savour,” frontman Jim Adkins said.

“This tour is designed to be an elevated version of our show, a heightened experience with production that reflects 25 years of learning how to stretch artistically in the live environment.”

Released in July 2001, Jimmy Eat World’s fourth album featured some of their biggest hits to date, including “The Middle” – which recently joined Spotify’s Billion Streams Club – “Sweetness,” and “Hear You Me.”

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“When we printed the last mix of Bleed American, we felt like we had achieved something great for ourselves. There was no barometer of how it would connect with people outside of the studio, and we are still in awe with the life the record and songs have had since their original release,” Adkins said.

“Bleed American is as much yours as it is ours, so we want to celebrate it with you all in a very special way.”

General public tickets for the tour go on sale from 11am local time on Thursday, July 16th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

JIMMY EAT WORLD – 25 YEARS OF BLEED AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Thursday, December 10th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday, December 11th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, December 12th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday, December 15th

Riverstage, Brisbane