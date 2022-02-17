According to a new report, Spotify’s deal with Joe Rogan is actually worth a lot more money than first thought.

As per the New York Times, anonymous sources state that “the true value” of the deal negotiated between the streaming platform and the controversial podcast host for The Joe Rogan Experience was “at least $200 million, with the possibility of more.” The agreement with Spotify was a multi-year contract set to be paid over the course of three and a half years.

The deal was previously said to be worth more than $100 million, representing a significant jump in amount if the new sources are correct.

Given that Spotify announced its exclusive deal with Rogan back in 2020, based on the NYT report, his current contract is set to be up sometime in 2023.

Rogan has been embroiled in controversy at the start of 2022. He came under fire for spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his podcast, resulting in Neil Young and many other musicians leaving Spotify. He then issued an apology for using the n-word multiple times in previous podcast episodes.

He actually thanked Spotify for supporting him in an Instagram video after the company’s CEO Daniel Ek defended him being on the streaming platform. “I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time, and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them,” he said.

He’s had a serious offer to leave Spotify behind though. The conversative-leaning video site Rumble offered him $100 million to take his podcast there. “How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit,” CEO Chris Pavlovski asked on Twitter.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Spotify has yet to respond to the new report at the time of writing.