Ahead of Good Charlotte’s Australian tour, frontman Joel Madden opened up about his deep love for Australian music – and shared the local track he wishes he could have penned himself.

Speaking on Triple M’s Homegrown with Matty O, Madden reflected on the Aussie acts that have left a lasting mark on him. The conversation, hosted by Matty O’Gorman – founding member and drummer of British India and two-time Gudinski Award winner – covered everything from Good Charlotte’s eighth studio album to the evolution of touring life.

“We love Australian music, we always have! Australia is always on the forefront of music,” Madden said.

When asked which Australian song he wished he had written, Madden didn’t hold back, listing several Silverchair songs, as well as the iconic “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye, and Crowded House.

“There are five songs that Daniel Johns has written that I love,” he said. “I’d have to make a full list of Aussie songs. “If I had to pick one, I’m gonna go with ‘Israel’s Son’ [by Silverchair]. I’d love to talk to Daniel. He’s got great perspective, and he’s always been himself.”

The multi-platinum rock royalty’s long awaited return to Australia shores is nigh, where they will be joined the legendary Yellowcard and Australia’s own Kisschasy. The tour marks Good Charlotte’s first run of Australia since they featured on the 2018 Download Festival line-up.

“Australia is such a special place to Good Charlotte and to me personally, it feels like a home away from home in many ways, and we can’t wait to head back there for some big shows,” Joel Madden said in October. “It’s been far too long since we’ve spent time with our Aussie fans, we’re all in for a big treat.”

Good Charlotte are touring in supporting of their latest album, Motel Du Cap – their first in seven years. Their previous album, 2018’s Generation Rx, seemed to be the end of them, until they reunited five years later to play at the afterparty of Sofia Richie’s – Madden’s sister-in-law – wedding.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, he said: “When I called [the band] for the wedding after five years, we hadn’t played a gig. We talk, so it’s not like it’s a call out of the blue, but… we had not thought about playing a show. And when I called them for the wedding and the quickness in which everyone said ‘Yes, of course I’ll be there,’ I was touched… it was important to me.” Read the full interview here.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.