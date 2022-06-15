In a series of tweets, Joey Bada$$ claimed that Lizzo being criticised for using an ableist slur on her song ‘Grrrls’ was ‘crazy.’

Joey Bada$$ thinks that Lizzo being criticised for the use of an ableist slur on her track ‘Grrrls’ was ‘crazy’. In a series of tweets, the rapper claimed that the public backlash Lizzo received for the use of the term ‘sp*zz’ on the track was unwarranted.

“Lizzo getting flack for using sp*zz is crazy!” the rapper tweeted. “Wypipo just be waiting for you to say anything remotely off 😭 I’ll be the first to tell y’all, y’all can SMD. I ain’t never apologising to white America, hold my nuts.

In a very boomer move, Joey then went on to say that the people calling Lizzo out for the song were ‘too soft’.

“This generation is too soft. Most of y’all never got punched in the face and it shows.” he said.

Lizzo getting flack for using spazz is crazy! Wypipo just be waiting for you to say anything remotely off 😭 I’ll be the first to tell y’all, y’all can SMD. I ain’t never apologizing to white America, hold my nuts. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 14, 2022 Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The rapper then addressed his own experiences with being cancelled, claiming that he did and said many things out of ignorance. This, he claimed, did not refute his growth.

“Btw am I still cancelled? Not that I care, but I’m asking because if this is what cancelled life looks like I might just start saying everything that comes to my mind. Ain’t nobody in real life ever tell me I was cancelled, only on the internet so I’m confused.”

In another tweet, he said: “The internet told me I was cancelled because I was homophobic and transphobic and honestly that was news to me. How do y’all know me better than I know myself?”

Btw am I still cancelled? Not that I care, but I’m asking because if this is what cancelled life looks like I might just start saying everything that comes to my mind. Ain’t nobody in real life ever tell me I was cancelled, only on the internet so I’m confused. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 14, 2022

He then added: “I remember I was homophobic in high school before I even knew what that word meant. I never hated people who were gay I was just insensitive about their feelings because I’d make jokes or say no homo and shit like that. But that was 11 years ago… I’ve grown. ALOT…As far as transphobic, I’ve never been that, if my ***** wanna be a chair, he got my full support.”

I remember I was homophobic in high school before I even knew what that word meant. I never hated people who were gay I was just insensitive about their feelings because I’d make jokes or say no homo and shit like that. But that was 11 years ago… I’ve grown. ALOT. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 14, 2022

Joey Bada$$’s statement comes shortly after Lizzo herself addressed the controversy in a statement and promised to release a newer version of the track with modified lyrics.

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).” she said in her statement.

“This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.” she said.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Read Lizzo’s statement about ‘Grrrls’: