John Butler is back with a new instrumental album, Still Searching, set to release on Friday, November 1st.

Butler will hit the road to perform his new music, joined by former John Butler Trio member Michael Barker and percussionist Michael Boase.

This marks the first time Butler has shared the stage with Barker since the mid-2000s. Barker, along with bassist Shannon Birchall, toured the world during the height of the John Butler Trio’s success with albums like Sunrise Over Sea and Grand National.

The tour kicks off in Canberra on November 2, making stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth. General tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 1st at 10am (local time) via www.johnbutlertrio.com

The first single from the album, “Banjo Loop,” is out now, accompanied by a video shot in iconic Fremantle locations by Nick McKinlay and directed by Butler himself—a nod to the city where his career began.

Still Searching follows just six months after his ambient-inspired solo album Running River.