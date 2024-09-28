John Butler is back with a new instrumental album, Still Searching, set to release on Friday, November 1st.
Butler will hit the road to perform his new music, joined by former John Butler Trio member Michael Barker and percussionist Michael Boase.
This marks the first time Butler has shared the stage with Barker since the mid-2000s. Barker, along with bassist Shannon Birchall, toured the world during the height of the John Butler Trio’s success with albums like Sunrise Over Sea and Grand National.
The tour kicks off in Canberra on November 2, making stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth. General tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 1st at 10am (local time) via www.johnbutlertrio.com
The first single from the album, “Banjo Loop,” is out now, accompanied by a video shot in iconic Fremantle locations by Nick McKinlay and directed by Butler himself—a nod to the city where his career began.
Still Searching follows just six months after his ambient-inspired solo album Running River.
Butler shares, “These stringed things made from wood, metal and hide are dear friends. They help me communicate things I would never have found words for. They help heal me and allow me to have a dialect in which to converse with the divine. So of course the conversation continues. The title of this album eludes to just that. I’m still exploring. Still wandering and wondering. Still obsessed and ravenous for new tunings, techniques and textures. Still Searching…”
John Butler’s”Banjo Loop” is out now.
John Butler Australia Tour 2024
With percussionists Michael Barker & Michael Boase
Saturday, November 2nd
The Playhouse, Canberra
Monday, November 4th
City Recital Hall, Sydney
Tuesday, November 5th
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Wednesday, November 6th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide
Thursday, November 7th
Anthem Theatre, Melbourne
Thursday, November 14th
Octagon Theatre, Perth