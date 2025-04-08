John Butler has given fans a sneak peek of his upcoming album with brand new single, “Trippin on You.”

The new track, recorded by Butler and co-producer James Ireland in Fremantle, is a throwback to classic sounds from the American-Australian songwriter, with echoes of hits like “Zebra” and “Better Man.”

“This song is about relationships, work and internal narratives,” Butler said.

“I’m struck that ALL good things in my life need work to maintain their goodness. Mental health, marriage, business relationships, a garden, a clean room, trust and reliability etc. They all need us to turn up. They all deserve our best selves.”

Check out “Trippin on You” below.

The song will feature on Butler’s upcoming studio record, “marking Season Three of his Four Season roll-out; the Four Seasons representing a period of uncertainty that ultimately took Butler back to his instrumental work to start to rebuild.”

Butler is set to perform at the final stop of the 2025 SummerSalt festival in Busselton this weekend with his new band that features original John Butler Trio member Michael Barker on drums, Michael Boase on percussion and Ian Peres on bass/keys.

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The band will also play at Bluesfest 2025 on Sunday April 20th, alongside the likes of Crowded House, Chaka Khan, Toto, Hilltop Hoods and Missy Higgins, followed by an extensive US tour throughout June, July and August.

Butler has confirmed that an Australian headline tour will soon follow.