The family of John Farnham has shared a worrying health update about him, following his successful surgery to remove mouth cancer in August last year.

In a statement, the family said Farnham has been receiving on going treatment, care and rehabilitation support over recent months from his medical team. However, they also revealed that the ‘You’re The Voice’ singer is currently being treated for a respiratory infection in hospital.

“He is comfortable and receiving the very best care,” the family said, adding: ““John continues his recovery following last years successful surgery. He’s always been a strong and determined person with everything he’s ever done and we are all so very proud of him. He is responding well to the specialist care he’s receiving.”

The statement continued, “The family would like re-iterate their appreciation for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past 6 months and for all the kind messages that been received from across Australia and the world.”

The singer’s family – wife Jill and sons Robert and James – originally confirmed Farnham’s mouth cancer diagnosis in a statement in August last year.

“We have recently discovered that John has a cancerous growth. He has been admitted to hospital this morning for surgery and ongoing treatment.”

Farnham also added his own statement through a PR agency. “Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” he said. “The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.”

Farnham’s co-manager and close friend, David Wilson, told The Daily Telegraph that Farnham was recovering well following the operation, which saw part of his jaw removed followed by additional reconstructive surgery.