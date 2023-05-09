The family of John Farnham have provided a positive update on his health condition.

In a statement released today, the iconic singer’s family informed the public that Farnham has “made a full recovery from a chest infection” which he caught in March and required hospitalisation.

“He is now comfortable and continues to receive ongoing treatment and rehabilitation care,” the statement added.

Farnham’s family also expressed their “appreciation and deepest respect” for the medical staff that have looked after the singer since he was first hospitalised to remove his mouth cancer last year.

“No further comment is available at this time and the family appreciates the media’s continued respect for John’s privacy,” the statement concluded.

In other Farnham news, a documentary about the singer will be officially released this month. John Farnham: Finding The Voice tells the untold story of the Australian music icon, and is the first officially authorised biopic of Farnham. The doc will follow his journey from a quiet Melbourne suburb to the top of the country’s music scene.

Directed by Poppy Stockell, the documentary features commentary from the likes of Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Barnes, Robbie Williams, Daryl Braithwaite, and many more.