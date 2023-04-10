A trailer has been released for the upcoming John Farnham documentary.

John Farnham: Finding The Voice tells the untold story of the Australian music icon. It’s the first officially authorised biopic of Farnham, and will follow his journey from a quiet Melbourne suburb to the top of the country’s music scene.

Directed by Poppy Stockell, the documentary features commentary from the likes of Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Barnes, Robbie Williams, Daryl Braithwaite, and many more.

“John Farnham was 38 years old when Whispering Jack was released. Nobody ever questioned that Farnham could sing — but the challenge to find his artistic voice and become Australia’s most trusted and beloved performer took half a lifetime,” the biopic’s official bio reads. “Whispering Jack is still the highest selling Australian album of all time, and this powerful documentary tracks the personal and public journey that has made Farnham Australia’s greatest and most beloved musical artist.”

John Farnham: Finding The Voice will be released in cinemas from May 18th. The soundtrack will be available digitally via Wheatley Records / Sony Music Australia from the following day (pre-order here).

Late last month, Farnham’s family provided an update on his health. The singer underwent successful surgery to remove mouth cancer last August.

In a statement, the family said Farnham has been receiving ongoing treatment, care and rehabilitation support over recent months from his medical team. However, they also revealed that he’s currently being treated for a respiratory infection in hospital.

“He is comfortable and receiving the very best care,” the family said in the statement, adding: ““John continues his recovery following last years successful surgery. He’s always been a strong and determined person with everything he’s ever done and we are all so very proud of him. He is responding well to the specialist care he’s receiving.” The statement continued: “The family would like re-iterate their appreciation for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past 6 months and for all the kind messages that been received from across Australia and the world.”

Watch the trailer for John Farnham: Finding The Voice: