Australian music legend John Farnham is said to be “beside himself” over the death of his long term manager and friend, Glenn Wheatley.

Wheatley, who managed Farnham from 1968 until 2022, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 74 after reportedly being hospitalised with COVID-19. It’s been reported that musician and artist manager was double vaccinated.

The news has come as a shock to the music industry, and has left Farnham devastated. The Australian singer’s wife, Jillian, told Daily Mail Australia that Farnham was “too unwell” to publicly discuss Wheatley’s recent death.

She added, “He won’t speak to anybody. He’s just beside himself.”

The Farnham’s also released an additional statement, saying: “Our family are devastated at the loss of our friend. We also obviously feel for his family as well. With his passing so many people have lost a part of their lives. We will miss you Glenn, and promise to be there for Gaynor and the family. Love Jill, John, Robert and James Farnham”

Wheatley’s family have released a statement today honouring the beloved husband and father.

“In spite of having achieved so much, there was a lot more he wanted to give,” his family said. “He had an enthusiasm that was unmatched and believed that anything was possible. He gave everything to support projects he believed in, whether they were ultimately successful or not – his immense passion and enthusiasm was an integral part of Glenn Wheatley,” it read.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The statement continued: “He treated roadies, artists and fans with the same love and respect, and had time for everyone. He would leave Rod Laver Arena after a John Farnham concert, just to carry my amp into the Espy,” Tim said, “Everything he did was for his family. He regarded his family as his greatest achievement.”

During his time in the music industry, Wheatley represented some of Australia’s biggest names including Farnham, Delta Goodrem and Little River Band. Tributes have begun to flow in for the prolific music icon on social media.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Watch ‘You’re The Voice’ by John Farnham: