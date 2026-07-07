The upcoming John Farnham musical has revealed the actors who will play Farnham’s manager, Glenn Wheatley, and his wife Gaynor.

On Wednesday, Sydney Theatre Company confirmed Ben Hall and Bonnie Anderson for the roles in Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, who will join Michael Paynter as Farnham in the production.

Hall is currently starring as Edward Lewis in the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical, while Logie Award-nominated Anderson has featured in Neighbours and won the 2021 season of The Masked Singer Australia. She also won the first season of Australia’s Got Talent in 2007.

“I am beyond thrilled that Ben Hall and Bonnie Anderson — two supreme and beloved talents — will take on these crucial roles in our show,” STC Artistic Director Mitchell Butel said.

“Ben’s ability to capture the fire and drive of Glenn Wheatley blew us all over in auditions and having now gotten to know the truly divine and indomitable Gaynor Wheatley in the process of creating this show, I’m delighted that we’ve found someone in Bonnie who can bring to life Gaynor’s charm, wit and grace so winningly.

“John Farnham declared to the world in song to ‘have a little faith in us’ and I have so much faith in these two blazing stars.”

Nine new performances for Whispering Jack have also been announced this week, which will premiere at the Roslyn Packer Theatre on Sunday, November 15th. Find out more here.

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Forty years since its release in 1986, the musical will bring to life the story behind the titular album that made Farnham a household name in Australia.

Paynter will step into the titular role, fresh from thrilling audiences last year with husband Sydney Theatre Award-winning performance in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Paynter says that being asked to tell the story of “the greatest voice this country has produced’’ is an honour that is “hard to put into words.”

“For me, John Farnham is the absolute zenith of male singers in all of history. The gold standard that I have spent my entire life being blessed and instructed by. After the whirlwind of the last year, being chosen to be a part of this musical, on the Sydney Theatre Company stage, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he says.