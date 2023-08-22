John Farnham has issued his first statement on the one-year anniversary of his initial cancer surgery.

Last winter, the legendary Australian singer underwent a 12-hour surgery in Melbourne to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth.

Farnham spent the following 12 months in and out of rehabilitation care, including eight weeks of radiation treatment, and successfully underwent supplementary surgical procedures as a result of various issues including chest infections.

As revealed in a press statement, Farnham was formally given the “all clear” by his medical team last month.

And now Farnham has issued an official statement, calling himself “the luckiest man I know right now.”

“It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then,” he says. “I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all – let’s just say, there’s been a few. But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man.

“I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini Schnauzer, Edmund.

Farnham continued by thanking everyone for their support over the past year. “It’s only now that I can start to appreciate and comprehend, for myself, how many messages of love and support have been sent to me over the past year. I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much. It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.

The singer’s statement concluded: “Today is a special day. And I’m going to mark it by having a pizza – because I can! I can’t wait to see what might be next on the menu. Bring on 2024.”

Farnham’s family also thanked everyone across Australia and the world for their many messages and well wishes during Farnham’s cancer battle, as well as the Melbourne medical professionals who took great care of Farnham.